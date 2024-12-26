(PHOTOS) Casper homes dazzle with beautiful Christmas light displays

CASPER, Wyo. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and while it’s true that “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is by singing loud for all to hear,” there’s another way to spread Christmas cheer as well: Christmas light displays.

For decades, driving around town and looking at the various Christmas light displays that families have set up for their homes has become a holiday tradition unto itself. And as each year passes, it seems as though more and more Casper residents are getting into the Christmas spirit and decorating their houses accordingly.

We were happy to snap a few pictures from around town of the houses that went all-out this year, turning their homes into a veritable winter wonderland featuring a bouquet of classic Christmas colors.

See the photos below:

Casper Homes Light up the Night for Christmas December 2023 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore