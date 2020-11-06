Natrona County Parks Department Sponsors Alcova Lake Cleanup Day

Alcova Lake is low, but the opportunity is high for volunteers to clean it of debris exposed by the large drop in the water level.

So the Natrona County Parks Department and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation are inviting the public to voluntarily participate in a historic clean up event at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

Representatives of the parks department and Reclamation will meet volunteers at the South East Shelter at Okie Beach where they will be directed to specific areas.

The lake was lowered so that work could take place on the spillway.

This created an opportune time for cleaning some of the shoreline by removing tents, fishing poles, fishing tackle, anchors, buoys, barrels, boat parts and trash.

If you want to use your four-wheeler, a half-ton or three-quarter-ton pickup, you may do so at the direction of the Parks Department as long as a licensed driver is operating the vehicle.

Participants will be asked to sign a liability waiver before starting the cleanup.

All debris collected will be placed in dumpsters located around Lakeshore Drive near each beach.

-----------------------------

The U.S. Department of Interior's Bureau of Reclamation owns the water and the shoreline of the Pathfinder, Alcova and Gray Reef reservoirs.

Natrona County manages the surrounding land including leasing cabins, trailer lot spaces, and other amenities. The county applies those rents, set at market rates, for improvements.

