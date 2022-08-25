Rock Springs Woman Listed As Missing Person On DCI Website

A 48-year-old Rock Springs woman is listed as missing on a Wyoming Missing Person website maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Wyoming Missing Persons website has this entry for Christy Donelle Arntson:

Missing Person, August 11, 2022, Sweetwater County, Wyoming: Christy Donelle Arntson, age 48, was last seen in Sweetwater County, Wyoming on August 8, 2022. She is a White female, approximately 5'5", 150 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with a white and black tank top and her hair was in a ponytail. Anyone with information or contact with Cristy is requested to contact the Rock Springs PD at (307) 352-1581 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.