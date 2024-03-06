Natrona County Man Arrested Following Erratic, High Speed Chase

Just after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday evening Glenrock Police Officers responded to a Drunk Driver report on a blue F-350 truck driving erratically at varying speeds, into oncoming travel lanes, and leaving the roadway.

Glenrock Police attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect fled at a high rate of speed towards Old Glenrock Highway and continued to enter the oncoming lane and leave the roadway.

A news release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrived at the intersection of Highway 20-26-87 and Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park and assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol with successfully deploying spike strips.

The suspect's truck hit the spike strips and continued driving west until turning north onto Cole Creek Road, exiting the road into a field and continuing for another half a mile.

When the suspect attempted to re-enter the road, law enforcement officers performed a pit maneuver and stopped the truck.

The suspect, 40-year-old Nolan Collins of Natrona County, was arrested on local recommended charges of DUI, Reckless Driving, Eluding Police, and Property Destruction.

Additional charges are pending in Converse County.

This incident was a multi-agency response by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, Glenrock Police Department, Evansville Police Department, Casper Police Department, and Wyoming Highway Patrol.

