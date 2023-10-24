Natrona County Man Arrested After Forcing Himself into an Apartment with a Custom Knife, Accusing Tenant of Having an Affair

A Natrona County man has been charged after a series of alleged violent acts.

Richard Alan Conner was formally charged with stalking, violating a protection order, aggravated assault and battery, aggravated burglary, unlawful entry, and making repeated anonymous phone calls. If found guilty of all charges he could spend decades in prison.

The case was bound over on Oct. 17. The defendant is being represented by Public Defender Dylan Rosalez. The prosecutor is Brandon Rosty.

Conner is currently being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

The investigation began on October 3rd just after 6:00 PM when officers were told that Conner forced his way into an apartment with a custom 4" knife and accused the tenant of having an affair with his girlfriend.

The man advised officers that Conner made statements like, "I swear I'm gonna..." "I'll kill you" and "don't f--- with me" as he swung the knife around and backed the man into a corner before leaving.

Officers located Conner at his home, but he did not want to make any statements regarding what had occured. Per the affidavit supporting the charges. Pursuant to a search warrant, they located the knife as well as several others of various shapes and sizes. "Several of the knives were observed to be spray painted orange and have paint chipping off..."

During the search, officers also found containers with THC residue, a pipe, bottle of wine, and Kratom packages.

Conner was then arrested and taken to the Natrona County Detention Center where he reportedly began harrassing an ex-girlfriend.

Officers interviewed her and were told that the two broke up when he bought methamphetamine. After ending the relationship, she stated that Conner had not been taking the breakup well.

She alleges that since the breakup, which happened only days before, Conner called her more than 100 times and sent over 300 messages from various platforms.

By this time, she said she was afraid of Conner because "he was not right in the head," and told officers that his messages indicated he was using meth and marijuana and drinking heavily.

At one point, she said he made a threatening phone call saying that he was going to kick in her door and "take out" her and a child.

There was an active stalking order against Conner at this time from events in the past.

In May he allegedly threw a hammer at his ex and was charged with domestic battery. That case is set to go to trial on Nov. 14th.

Conner was charged with violating a protection order in July when officers saw the pair together in a vehicle and performed a traffic stop. She later told law enforcement that she had been willingly with him and that she did not want the protection order anymore. Conner was sentenced to six months in jail, but that time was suspended. However, they were told not to make contact with one another.

He will next appear in court for an arraignment on the most recent charges where he will make his plea.

