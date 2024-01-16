Natrona County Library Introduces Telehealth Booth to Increase Access to Healthcare

Healthcare decisions can be stressful, but the Natrona County Library is trying to increase access and provide resources to help you through them.

The library's latest addition is a Telehealth Booth designed to provide community members with private, convenient access to healthcare services.

"We believe in supporting the overall well-being of our community. The Telehealth Booth is more than just a service; it's a commitment to ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible to all, right here at the Library."

Features

The booth is soundproof and offers an enclosed space for confidential medical conversations.

It is equipped with high-speed internet, a computer, webcam, and necessary medical peripherals to ensure a smooth experience.

The booth has a simple, user-friendly interface to make it operable for everyone regardless of tech-savviness, and it's even wheelchair accessible.

How it Works

Schedule your appointment with a doctor Book your session at the Library's front desk Show up at the scheduled time Hop in the booth and Log in Have a private and secure video consulation with your provider

This Public Telehealth Space has been made possible by funding through the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board, with additional support from the University of Wyoming, College of Education, Counselor Education Program and the College of Health Sciences, Wyoming Institute for Disabilities.

Reserve the space here.

