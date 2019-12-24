Natrona County Law Enforcement Amps Up Holiday DUI Efforts

Law enforcement agencies in Natrona County will increase their efforts to stop drunk driving from Friday through New Year's Day, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

“Drunk driving is never an option,” Evansville Police Chief Mike Thompson said.

“Always plan for a sober ride home before you ever leave for a party or event," Thompson said. "This holiday season, we will have zero tolerance for drunk driving."

Officers from Evansville and other cities and towns, Natrona County Sheriff's deputies and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers will increase their presence and messaging, according to WYDOT.

The enhanced enforcement is part of local law enforcement's holiday campaign, "You Can't Candy-coat a DUI."

During December 2018, 839 people lost their lives nationally in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver.

During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays there were more 285 drunk-driving-related fatalities than during any other holiday period.

These fatalities are preventable. Driving impaired by any substance is deadly, illegal and selfish behavior.

Law enforcement agencies offer these guidelines:

It is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or a ride sharing to get home safely.

Use Natrona County Safe Ride. Just ask your bartender or server or call (307) 266-7233.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Natrona County dispatch at (307) 235-8278 or dial 911.

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take away the keys and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.