Natrona County Hosting ‘Trick or Treating’ at Government Offices

Natrona County is welcoming Trick or Treaters to their government buildings on Halloween.

That's according to a press release from the County Commissioner's office, who wrote that the county will be hosting the trick or treat festivities on Monday, October 31 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Three separate buildings will be offering the treats portion of the festivities, including the Townsend Justice Center, located at 115 N. Center Street (through the entryway only), the Natrona County Courthouse, located at 200 N. Center Street, and the Hall of Justice, located at 201 North David Street.

"Little ghosts and goblins are invited to bring their parents and come to "trick-or-treat" the County employees during this time," the press release stated. "Drivers and Tricker-or-Treaters please remember to use and be aware of provided crosswalks on this spooktacular day!"

A spooktacular day, indeed. This is an easy way to get a little extra candy before taking to the neighborhoods on Halloween night.

For more information, individuals can call the County Commissioners Office at 307-235-9202.