Natrona County High School Presents Musical Fable ‘Guys & Dolls’

The Natrona County High School's performing arts department is putting on a show. Get ready for 'Guys and Dolls,' "an unforgettable evening of song, dance, and laughter." They are performing on Nov. 14, 16, and 17 at 7:00 PM and Nov. 18 at 2:00 PM in the John F. Welsh Auditorium at NCHS. Admission is FREE.

“The cast and crew of "Guys and Dolls" have poured their hearts and souls into bringing this classic to life, and they are excited to share their passion with the Casper community. Whether you're a fan of musical theater or just looking for a fun, family-friendly outing, this show is guaranteed to delight and inspire,” said Zach Schneider, NCHS Theatre teacher and show director.

