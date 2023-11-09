Accident Sparks Shop Fire at Wyoming Machinery in Mills, No Injuries

At 6:53 Am this morning, fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire at Wyoming Machinery, 5300 West Old Yellowstone Highway in Mills.

First responders saw smoke from the roof of the shop on the Southeast end of the building. According to Mills Fire Chief Wil Gay, when crews entered the structure they encountered heavy smoke.

The fire sprinkler system was active. Wyoming Machinery had already begun the evacuation process of the shop area and all employees had been accounted for. Crews were able to locate the seat of the fire and confirm that the fire sprinkler system had suppressed the fire.

Crews were then able to use natural and mechanical ventilation to remove smoke from the building and shut down the sprinkler system. Members of the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force investigated the fire and determined it to be an accidental fire, originating in the shop area. There were no injuries to employees or firefighters.

