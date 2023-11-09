State Economist Says Wyoming Sales and Use Tax Sets New Record, But Take With a Grain of Salt

The Economic Analysis Division's annual publication of Wyoming Sales, Use, and Lodging Tax Revenue shows strong growth for 2023's fiscal year. Total sales and use tax reached a record-breaking $1.2 billion, which is up 15% from last year.

That said, Chief Economist Wenlin Liu points out that it's still 11 percent less than 2015's fiscal year level if measured in inflation-adjusted dollars. Because locally imposed taxes often change during a fiscal year, accurate comparisons shoudl only look at state-imposed 4% taxes to reflect changes in taxable sales over time.

Across the state, year-over-year statewide sales and use tax collections increased in every county but Teton. The economic analysis division thinks this has somethiing to do with the accommodation and food services' revenue the area saw when Yellowstone temporarily closed due to flooding in 2022. Last year, Teton County substantially increased lodging prices, and sales bumped up 47%. But despite their negative growth, they still pulled in the most lodging tax collections this year by 51.8 percent, followed by Laramie County with Natrona coming in third.

Converse County saw the fastest growth in 2023 at 20.8%, followed by Campbell. The division suspects a rebound in mining activity might be responsible.

Wyoming Department of Revenue Wyoming Department of Revenue loading...

Wyoming Bread House Celebrates Two Years at Good Food Hub Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media