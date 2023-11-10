Free Gas Cards for Active Military Personnel and Veterans at NuVision Federal
NuVision Federal credit union is giving away $25 gas cards to support active military personnel and veterans who have fought to preserve American freedom. They are located at 155 W. Collins Drive in Casper. (They still have a few left at their Cheyenne locations as well).
Vets can either register online here or show up while supplies last. The giveaway is open to any military member or veteran.
“Veterans deserve our sincerest thanks for the profound personal sacrifices they made to secure
freedom for every American,” said Nuvision CEO Roger Ballard. “Nuvision’s Veteran’s Day lunch is an
expression of our gratitude and a way to advance our goal of recognizing the people who help our
communities thrive.
“Our NuvisionCares program exists to give back to the communities we serve. Veterans Day
meals are a regular occurrence for us, but we also partner with food pantries, first responders,
healthcare workers, and more to build connections that grow the community. Nuvision lives our
purpose statement through events like this – we exist to build lives for people.”
