David Street Station Installs Community Christmas Tree and She’s a Beaut, Casper

David Street Station began installing the Community Christmas Tree one hour ago, Casper!

Every year, the David Street Station team puts in a lot of work to choose the perfect tree and install it with care. Events Director Brooke Montogomery told K2 Radio News that the tree came from the yard of a local residence.

Several people came together to help cut and transport the trees.

These companies include:

Rodolph Brothers Inc. - A professional arborist company that evaluates all tree submissions and picks the final tree to use for the season. They then cut down the tree in a safe manner at the residence. Once the tree is transported to the station, they cut down the stump as needed to fit and install the base mount to the tree, which then gets bolted into the ground.

Total Oilfield Rentals - They provide the truck and trailer to transport the tree from the residence to DSS, and navigate the best route through town to get there safely.

Black Hills Trucking - They provide the crane to lift the tree onto the trailer once cut, and then lift the tree from the trailer into the center of our ice rink at DSS and keep the tree in place until it is fully installed and ready to stand on its own.

Two more companies will come help finalize the tree, those include:

Galles Greenhouse - They decorate the tree from top to bottom with their skilled team.

Equipment Share - Provide the boom lifts for Galles Greenhouse to use, so that they can reach every height of the tree to decorate.

Once done, our tree is complete and ready to be lit at our Community Christmas Tree Lighting on November 25th at 6:00 PM!

