Olli and Casper College Presents Free Nursing Presentations for the Public

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute — OLLI at Casper College — along with the Casper College H.E. Stuckenhoff Nursing Department, hosts “Nursing Showcase: Support Future Nurses” on Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the Chapman Lobby on the second floor of the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center. The showcase will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

“Attendees will watch two presentations, which are grouped in twos, allowing them to pick which room they want to go to for which presentation,” said Heidi Loucks, nursing educator. The two choices are “Long-Haul Covid: Understanding the Physiological Impact, Treatment, and Prevention” and “Nosocomial Infections: the Inconspicuous Plague in Healthcare” or “The Nurses Role in the Prevention of Overweight Adolescents and Interventions for the Management of a Healthy Lifestyle” “Pressure Ulcers;” and “Culture and Diversity in Healthcare Coronary Artery Disease: From Risk Factors and Prevention to Treatment and Quality of Life.”

The “Nursing Showcase: Support Future Nurses” is designed for those interested in health topics. “Graduating students will present their health-related research in an easy-to-understand format. Participants can meet their future nurses, learn from them, and support these aspiring professionals,” said Kat Bohr-Buresh, OLLI coordinator.

Many of the college’s nursing students will continue their education, studying for their bachelor’s and master’s degrees or beyond. “This group research project enables them to navigate working in teams, essential for health care providers while researching topics of interest, giving them an essential background for the numerous papers they will write in their future studies,” said Loucks. “The topics our students have chosen are interesting and relevant to professionals and the general public,” she noted.

