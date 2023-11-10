Funeral home stored bodies for 4 years, deceived families about loved ones’ ashes, prosecutors say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The owners of a Colorado funeral home have been arrested on charges linked to the discovery of 190 sets of decaying remains at one of their facilities.

Some apparently had been languishing there for four years. Jon and Carie Hallford were arrested Wednesday in Oklahoma.

A federal affidavit says investigators entered the Return to Nature Funeral Home building in the Rocky Mountain town of Penrose in early October to find “abhorrent” conditions with dozens of stacked bodies.

The document says some bodies had 2019 death dates. The Hallfords have been jailed on $2 million bond.

