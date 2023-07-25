Natrona County Health Department Considers New Food Safety Rule
The Board of Health of the Casper/Natrona County Health Department is considering adopting a local food safety rule that will add to and supplement a current rule in place in the state of Wyoming.
The details of the rule change are spread out across a 263-page document, but in a nutshell, it adds requirements for a certified food protection manager, food protection manager certification, cleanup of vomit and diarrheal events, cleaning of plumbing fixtures, and cleaning agents and sanitizers availability.
It will also clarify these additional requirements by creating new definitions for a “Core Item,” a “Priority Item,” and a “Priority Foundation Item.”
On Thursday, September 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Casper/Natrona County
Health Department, the Board will open the public hearing to public comments and consider adopting the rule.
Prior to the public hearing, any interested persons may submit their written views on the proposed rule to the office of the Board of Health, 475 S. Spruce St., Casper, WY 82601 or to akinder@cnchd.org.