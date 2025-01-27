Natrona County health and food inspections (1/20/25–1/26/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to the health department, most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

Jan. 21, 2025

Homax Stop and Go

Violations: 1 (priority)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The test strips have expired.”

Jan. 22, 2025

Kitchen Social LLC

Violations: 2

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Food racks stored in basement under wastewater lines.”

Jan. 23, 2025

Montessori School of Casper

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The dish washer is not dispensing enough sanitizer.”

Occasions by Cory LLC

Violations: 6 (3 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The downstairs wall quat dispenser leaks.”

Boomtown Blast

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Jan. 24, 2025

307 Racing Management Inc (Pump Room) – DBA Derby Club

Violations: 2 (1 priority)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “There is no properly working test kit provided in the facility for monitoring the concentration of the chemical sanitizing solutions.”

Family Dollar – Beverly Plaza #33933

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

City Brew

Violations: 6 (1 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The food establishment does not have a written procedure for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.”

