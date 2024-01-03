Natrona County Fire Units Investigate Roof that Caught Fire

Yesterday around 1:18 p.m. someone reported a roof fire at 7048 Zero Road.

Multiple fire units responded to this incident: Natrona County Fire District, Mills Fire Department, and the Bar Nunn Fire Department. Other agencies and units assisting the incident were Casper Public Communications Center, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, Banner Health (Wyoming Medical Center) and the Natrona County Investigation Task Force.

When units got there, smoke and fire were visible from the roof. Firefighters immediately laddered the roof and began initial attack on the section of roof that was on fire.

Other arriving crews searched the office area below the fire and checked for any extension into the building. The fire was contained successfully with minimal smoke entering the structure. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

Investigators with the Natrona County Fire District and the Natrona County Fire Investigation Task Force are still working the scene to determine what started the fire.

The roof was undergoing repair at the time of the incident; however, what initially started the fire is yet to be determined.

