Natrona County Fire District Educates Kindergarteners About Fire Prevention
The Natrona County Fire District visited Kindergarteners at Fort Caspar recently to teach them about fire prevention.
October is Fire Prevention Month with the goal of raising fire safety awareness and helping to protect homes and families.
"We had a fun time teaching these students and can't wait to do it again," reads a Facebook post from the Natrona County Fire District. "Thanks for having us FCA."
October 2023
