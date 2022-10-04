Natrona County Coroner Investigates Death of Casper Man

The Natrona County Coroner, along with the Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, is investigating the death of Calvin Aubin, 33, of Casper, according to a news release from Coroner James Whipps on Tuesday.

Next of kin have been notified and an autopsy has been conducted.

"Due to the active investigation, no other information will be released at this time," Whipps said.