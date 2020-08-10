The Natrona County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot during an exchange of gunfire with police in south-central Casper on Friday.

The deceased is 45-year-old Robert Land, according to a news release from the office and confirmation by a coroner's employee.

The coroner's office and law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the death that occurred during a confrontation at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of South Jefferson Street.

Next of kin has been notified and an autopsy will be performed, according to the news release.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, Casper police officers responded to the apartment building after receiving a report that a woman was being held at gunpoint.

Officers arrived, and forced entry into the home when they immediately heard gunshots, the police department said.

A shootout ensued. Two people sustained gunshot wounds, including one person who died.

No officers were hurt.

A neighbor said her husband saw numerous police and other emergency vehicles gather near the apartment building

After the exchange of gunfire, the neighbor saw a woman was escorted by an officer with apparent gunshots to her left arm and right thigh. The officer applied a tourniquet to her arm. She was later taken by ambulance to the Wyoming Medical Center.

The neighbor also provided K2 Radio News with a video of the incident.

WARNING: It's graphic and depicts a gunshot victim.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

John Dutton's "Yellowstone" Ranch is Real and Here are 12 Pics