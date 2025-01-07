Natrona County Board of Commissioners names 2025 Chairman, Vice-Chairman

CASPER, Wyo. — At Tuesday’s Natrona County Board of County Commissioners meeting, the board voted for their new Chairman and Vice-Chairman to serve during the 2025 season.

The two candidates named to possibly be the new Chairman were Commissioner Dave North, and current Chairman, Peter Nicolaysen. Commissioner North was nominated by Commissioner Dallas Laird, and he accepted the nomination. Likewise, Commissioner Jim Milne nominated Commissioner Nicolaysen, who accepted the nomination.

Before voting took place, both Commissioners North and Nicolaysen offered brief comments.

“I just believe that we need to mend a lot of fences and get some things moving and work together to make the county the best place we possibly can,” Commissioner North stated. “I believe this board needs to work in conjunction and in unity with each other and that’s my entire goal, is to make that happen. Make it a better place. Make this county a better place. That’s the only reason why I ran for anything. And that’s all I’d like to do now.”

Commissioner Nicolaysen explained the rationale behind possibly seeking a second term as Chairman of the Board, as well.

“I’ve thought long and hard about being Chairman for two years in a row,” he stated. “There is some precedent for it. But in this county, it’s typically a one-year, rotating position. My thoughts and reflections and prayers have suggested to me that, with what we’ve got going on in front of us, that it would be in the best interest of this board and this county for me to serve as your chair one more year. So that’s why I accepted the nomination.”

After a brief voting period, the results of the secret ballot election saw three votes for Commissioner North and two votes for Commissioner Nicolaysen. Thus, Commissioner Dave North was named the Chairman of the Natrona County Board of Commissioners for 2025.

Commissioner Dallas Laird was nominated to be the Vice-Chair, and he ran unopposed, thus securing the position of Vice-Chairman of the Natrona County Board of Commissioners.

Following the non-vote, Commissioner Jim Milne, seemingly kidding, confronted Commissioner Laird on past comments he had made.

“I’ve just got to ask Commissioner Laird,” Commissioner Milne began with a smile. “For the last two years, we’ve been told by you that the Vice Chair position isn’t statutory, nor is it needed. How do you reconcile your position with that?”

Commissioner Laird chuckled, and said “I’m just following what we’ve done for years. Cause you’ve been a Vice Chairman twice! And actually I’m hoping North and Nicolaysen do all the work, but I’ll do whatever they ask me to do.”

Tuesday’s meeting also marked the first Board of County Commissioners meeting for new Commissioner, Casey Coates.

