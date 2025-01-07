Casper pushes back completion date of Midwest Avenue road project

CASPER, Wyo. — With work all but completed on the road reconstruction project spanning Poplar Street to David Street, the Casper City Council on Tuesday approved a $29,296 amendment due to delays.

With Casper roads crews on the third and final phase of the project — involving work from Walnut Street to Poplar Street — all utitlities, lighting, signage, ADA-compliant crosswalks and more have been completed. However, delays were caused by the need for additional inspection time.

After originally contracting with WWC Engineering for $281,456, the new total cost for the project sits at $310,752.