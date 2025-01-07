Evansville Fire Department releases 2024 call statistics

EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — The Evansville Fire Department released its annual report today detailing the number and types of calls it responded to in 2024.

The EFD responded to a total of 824 calls in 2024. The majority of these calls, 600, were for medical emergencies, accidents and service calls. The department also responded to 113 fires, alarms, gas leaks and power line issues. Additionally, there were 111 “good intent” calls, which are calls that were made with good intentions but do not require emergency assistance.

2024 Calls by the Numbers Medicals, Accidents & Service Calls: 600

Fires, Alarms, Gas Leaks & Powerline Issues: 113

Good Intent Calls: 111

Total Calls: 824

“These numbers highlight the diversity of incidents we handle,” the department’s release said. “Whether it’s a medical emergency, a fire alarm, or a concerned citizen needing assistance, every call represents a moment when our community turned to us for help, and we were ready to answer.”

Evansville Fire Department crew train frequently to prepare for real-world use of their tools. (Evansville Fire Department) The EFD emphasized its commitment to ongoing training to ensure its personnel are prepared to handle any situation. The department also expressed its gratitude for the community’s support.

“We are committed to maintaining the highest standard of service for the people of Evansville,” the release said. “Thank you for your support throughout the year. Remember, we’re here for you 24/7 — whether it’s an emergency or a concern, don’t hesitate to reach out. Together, we can keep Evansville safe and strong.”

