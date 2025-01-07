Mountain West Technologies covers costs from water main accident

CASPER, Wyo. — Mountain West Technologies recently assumed financial responsibility for damage to a city water main in October, with repair work recently concluding.

According to city records, a Mountain West Technologies vehicle struck a city water main in early October at the corner of East 15th Street and South Kenwood Street, damaging the main, sidewalk and curb. Per the franchise agreement, MWT will cover the repairs at its expense.

The cost of the repairs was listed at $58,756.84.

In a memo to the Casper City Council, city manager Carter Napier said that the work has been satisfactorily completed.

