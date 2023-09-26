Natrona County Arrest Log (9/25/23 – 9/26/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Tavarez Hughes, 19 - Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance violation

Carol Hughe, 57 - Public intoxication, Trespassing

Matthew Fogle, 44 - Trespassing, Public intoxication

Everett Addison, 40 - Trespassing, Public intoxication, Possession - marijuana

Steven Rodgers, 46 - Possession controlled substance - powder or crystal, Failure to appear, Failure to comply

Hailey Ferraiuolo, 25 - Failure to comply, Serve jail time

Beau Spain, 46 - Contract hold/billing

Kirby Roberts, 55 - Criminal warrant

Ezra Bobbit, 28 - Failure to appear

Misael Bustamente-Ibarra, 27 - Immigration hold

Scott Davenport, 42 - District court bench warrant

Harley Davis, 32 - Failure to comply

Jeffrey Bacus, 38 - Public intoxication

Cynthia Ehrler, 31 - Eluding or attempt to elude, Driving while license cancelled, possession controlled substance - pill or cap, Failure to provide proof of insurance, Reckless driving, Possession - powder or crystal

