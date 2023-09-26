Natrona County Arrest Log (9/25/23 – 9/26/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Tavarez Hughes, 19 - Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance violation
Carol Hughe, 57 - Public intoxication, Trespassing
Matthew Fogle, 44 - Trespassing, Public intoxication
Everett Addison, 40 - Trespassing, Public intoxication, Possession - marijuana
Steven Rodgers, 46 - Possession controlled substance - powder or crystal, Failure to appear, Failure to comply
Hailey Ferraiuolo, 25 - Failure to comply, Serve jail time
Beau Spain, 46 - Contract hold/billing
Kirby Roberts, 55 - Criminal warrant
Ezra Bobbit, 28 - Failure to appear
Misael Bustamente-Ibarra, 27 - Immigration hold
Scott Davenport, 42 - District court bench warrant
Harley Davis, 32 - Failure to comply
Jeffrey Bacus, 38 - Public intoxication
Cynthia Ehrler, 31 - Eluding or attempt to elude, Driving while license cancelled, possession controlled substance - pill or cap, Failure to provide proof of insurance, Reckless driving, Possession - powder or crystal