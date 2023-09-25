NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (9/22/23 – 9/25/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Santiago Ramirez, 45 - No Valid Drivers License, Failure to Drive Vehicle in a Single Lane, Driving Under the Influence, Open Container
Jon Mockensturm, 29 - Hold for probation and parole
Zachary Foster, 41 - Failure to comply X2
Crista Kimball, 39 - Hold for probation and parole, Possession of controlled substance - powder or crystal
James Baker, 30 - Failure to comply, County warrant/Hold for agency
Anthony Steelman, 27 - Failure to comply X2
Thomas Glenn, 63 - Failure to comply
Austin Greer, 25 - Failure to comply
Jonathan Nall, 56 - Public intoxication, Open container, Resisting arrest
Bridgette Moyte, 36 - Criminal warrant
Michael Littlebird, 24 - Public intoxication
Herbert Wheeler, 36 - Public intoxication, Open container
Shawn Antelope, 30 - Failure to comply, Public intoxication
Mary Garcia, 41 - Driving While Under the Influence (1st or 2nd offense)
Juan Quinn, 23 - Driving Under the Influence, Driving while license cancelled, Open container, Possession controlled substance - plant
Joseph Bush, 35 - Failure to comply
Justin Johnson, 40 - District Bench Warrant
Christopher Tyndall, 47 - Failure to comply, Possession - pill or cap, Possession - plant
Willie Jones, 40 - Public intoxication, Resisting arrest
Braden Picotte, 21 - Public intoxication, Resisting arrest
Richard Horton, 51 - Failure to comply
Levi Butcher, 33 - Domestic Battery, Interference
Trenton Williamson, 19 - Failure to appear
Amelia Knight, 27 - Criminal warrant
Tavarez Hughes, 19 - Driving while license suspended, Insurance violation
Carol Hughes, 57 - Public intoxication, Trespassing
Matthew Fogle, 44 -Trespassing, Public intoxication
Everett Addision, 40 -Trespassing, Public intoxication, Possession - plant
Larry Weed, 38 - Failure to comply
Sherri Smith, 48 - Domestic battery