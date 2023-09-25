NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (9/22/23 – 9/25/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Santiago Ramirez, 45 - No Valid Drivers License, Failure to Drive Vehicle in a Single Lane, Driving Under the Influence, Open Container

Jon Mockensturm, 29 - Hold for probation and parole

Zachary Foster, 41 - Failure to comply X2

Crista Kimball, 39 - Hold for probation and parole, Possession of controlled substance - powder or crystal

James Baker, 30 - Failure to comply, County warrant/Hold for agency

Anthony Steelman, 27 - Failure to comply X2

Thomas Glenn, 63 - Failure to comply

Austin Greer, 25 - Failure to comply

Jonathan Nall, 56 - Public intoxication, Open container, Resisting arrest

Bridgette Moyte, 36 - Criminal warrant

Michael Littlebird, 24 - Public intoxication

Herbert Wheeler, 36 - Public intoxication, Open container

Shawn Antelope, 30 - Failure to comply, Public intoxication

Mary Garcia, 41 - Driving While Under the Influence (1st or 2nd offense)

Juan Quinn, 23 - Driving Under the Influence, Driving while license cancelled, Open container, Possession controlled substance - plant

Joseph Bush, 35 - Failure to comply

Justin Johnson, 40 - District Bench Warrant

Christopher Tyndall, 47 - Failure to comply, Possession - pill or cap, Possession - plant

Willie Jones, 40 - Public intoxication, Resisting arrest

Braden Picotte, 21 - Public intoxication, Resisting arrest

Richard Horton, 51 - Failure to comply

Levi Butcher, 33 - Domestic Battery, Interference

Trenton Williamson, 19 - Failure to appear

Amelia Knight, 27 - Criminal warrant

Tavarez Hughes, 19 - Driving while license suspended, Insurance violation

Carol Hughes, 57 - Public intoxication, Trespassing

Matthew Fogle, 44 -Trespassing, Public intoxication

Everett Addision, 40 -Trespassing, Public intoxication, Possession - plant

Larry Weed, 38 - Failure to comply

Sherri Smith, 48 - Domestic battery

City Council Meeting to Elect New Mayor and Vice The day after Bruce Knell resigned as mayor, the council met to determine who would fill the position. Pacheco was elected unanimously and Engebretsen was voted as Vice Mayor.