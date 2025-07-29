Natrona County Arrest Log (07/27/25 – 07/29/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
William Shay, 56 - Criminal Warrant, County Warrant
Endre Wass, 18 - Failure to Appear, Serve Jail Time
Eliseo Coronoa Cabezas, 46 - Driver's License, Immigration Hold
Alcides Cabezas-Olivia, 26 - Immigration Hold
Dustin Cornell, 25 - Property Damage, Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace
Crystal Cornell, 25 - Property Damage, Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace
Crystal Collier, 40 - Serve Jail Time
Brandon Mihalik, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant
Charles Martin, 37 - Criminal Warrant
Steven Jellis, 30 - DUI, Interference
Jason Gale, 21 - Domestic Battery
Ashely Tidwell, 21 - Domestic Battery
Bryan Martinez-Lopez, 29 - Immigration Hold
Jason Knigge, 44 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
Dennis Kay, 37 - Serve Jail Time
Matthew Mitchell, 31 - Drive Without Interlock Device
Aaron Harmon, 48 - Domestic Battery
