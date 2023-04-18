Natrona County Arrest Log (4/16/23 – 4/18/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Dillard Rodger, 73 — Hold for district court, Hold for wsp
- Lenward Hicks, 38 — Driving while license suspended, No registration, Insurance violation
- Matthew Fogle, 43 — Public intoxication, Open container, Possession - marijuana, Fail to appear
- Katie Pollock, 36— District court bench warrant, Criminal warrant, Fail to comply, Fail to appear, Driving while license suspended - 2nd offense, No registration, Failure to provide proof of insurance, Identity theft, Possession controlled substance - powder or crystal
- Danney Pollock, 39 — District court bench warrant
- Shane Orner, 40 — Resisting arrest, Fail to appear, Camping restricted in the city
- Mariah Kemme, 37 — Domestic battery, Aggravated assault and battery, Reckless endangering
- Aftin Matthews, 22 — Bond revocation
- Bethany Celestine-Brown, 40 — Criminal warrant
- Zhane Brown, 25 — Criminal warrant
- Kevin Deschneau, 34 — Hold for probation and parole
- Nicholas Fenton, 22 — Failure to appear
- Jason Franke, 42 — Possession - powder or crystal, Hold for probation and parole
- Jeremy Walz, 33 — EXPC ORD Suspended/Revoked
- Daniel Robinson, 21 — Courtesy Hold
- Emilio Espinoza-Montenegro, 37 — Immigration hold
- Frank Farley, 37 — District court bench warrant
- James Bauer, 38 — Hold for probation and parole
- Jarrett Kellch, 19 — Fail to appear
- Tammy Rowland, 53 — Fail to appear
- Russell Ryan, 39 — Driving while license suspended
- Solana Sisneros, 27 — Probationary court hold, Criminal warrant
Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center
For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives.
K Street Sewer Line Maintenance in Casper
The City of Casper and contractors are conducting sewer line maintenance in north Casper for the next several weeks. The work will affect access on K Street to Lincoln Elementary School, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, residences and businesses. The city urges drivers to exercise caution because portions of K street often will be narrowed to a single lane with the use of signs and portable traffic signals.