Natrona County Arrest Log (4/16/23 – 4/18/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dillard Rodger, 73 — Hold for district court, Hold for wsp

Lenward Hicks, 38 — Driving while license suspended, No registration, Insurance violation

Matthew Fogle, 43 — Public intoxication, Open container, Possession - marijuana, Fail to appear

Katie Pollock, 36— District court bench warrant, Criminal warrant, Fail to comply, Fail to appear, Driving while license suspended - 2nd offense, No registration, Failure to provide proof of insurance, Identity theft, Possession controlled substance - powder or crystal

Danney Pollock, 39 — District court bench warrant

Shane Orner, 40 — Resisting arrest, Fail to appear, Camping restricted in the city

Mariah Kemme, 37 — Domestic battery, Aggravated assault and battery, Reckless endangering

Aftin Matthews, 22 — Bond revocation

Bethany Celestine-Brown, 40 — Criminal warrant

Zhane Brown, 25 — Criminal warrant

Kevin Deschneau, 34 — Hold for probation and parole

Nicholas Fenton, 22 — Failure to appear

Jason Franke, 42 — Possession - powder or crystal, Hold for probation and parole

Jeremy Walz, 33 — EXPC ORD Suspended/Revoked

Daniel Robinson, 21 — Courtesy Hold

Emilio Espinoza-Montenegro, 37 — Immigration hold

Frank Farley, 37 — District court bench warrant

James Bauer, 38 — Hold for probation and parole

Jarrett Kellch, 19 — Fail to appear

Tammy Rowland, 53 — Fail to appear

Russell Ryan, 39 — Driving while license suspended

Solana Sisneros, 27 — Probationary court hold, Criminal warrant

