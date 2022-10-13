Natrona County Arrest Log (10/11/22 – 10/13/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Christopher Ashton -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 1st Offense Within 10, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Defraud Drug and Alcohol Test: Manufacture, Sale
- Andrew Bryson -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Corey Coriddi -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Kati Cochran -- Fail to Appear x2, Criminal Warrant, Marijuana-Possession
- Richard Dangel -- Hold for WSP
- Jonathon Davisson -- Drive Whilce license Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, No Registration and Improper Display of, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 2nd + Offense, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram
- Jimmy Deniz -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Interfere With Peace Officer, Couty Warrant/Hold for Agency, Theft - Under $1,000
- Lamar Duran -- Hold for CAC
- Eric Eberhardt -- Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense
- Austin Hallock -- Fail to Appear x2
- Bryan Hughes -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram
- Tana Kimber -- Hold for probation and Parole
- John Kimbley -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III
- Joshua Lascano -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Patrick Little -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Jesse Mata -- Marijuana-Possession
- Stephen Nagel -- Hold for Another State
- Alexander Osborne -- Criminal Warrant
- David Owyhee -- Hold for WSP
- Shawn Patrick -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Burglars Tools, Theft- $1,000 or More, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2, Fail to Comply
- Ian Pine -- Hold for Other Agency
- Angel Rodriguez-Castanda -- Immigration Hold
- Robin Sandler -- Fail to Comply
- Mark Smalley -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle
- Gabrielle Swanson -- Fail to Appear, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Jerimiah White -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle
- Corey Willey -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant
