Natrona County Arrest Log (10/11/22 – 10/13/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Christopher Ashton -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 1st Offense Within 10, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Defraud Drug and Alcohol Test: Manufacture, Sale

Andrew Bryson -- District Court Bench Warrant

Corey Coriddi -- Hold for probation and Parole

Kati Cochran -- Fail to Appear x2, Criminal Warrant, Marijuana-Possession

Richard Dangel -- Hold for WSP

Jonathon Davisson -- Drive Whilce license Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, No Registration and Improper Display of, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 2nd + Offense, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram

Jimmy Deniz -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Interfere With Peace Officer, Couty Warrant/Hold for Agency, Theft - Under $1,000

Lamar Duran -- Hold for CAC

Eric Eberhardt -- Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense

Austin Hallock -- Fail to Appear x2

Bryan Hughes -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram

Tana Kimber -- Hold for probation and Parole

John Kimbley -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III

Joshua Lascano -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Patrick Little -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jesse Mata -- Marijuana-Possession

Stephen Nagel -- Hold for Another State

Alexander Osborne -- Criminal Warrant

David Owyhee -- Hold for WSP

Shawn Patrick -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Burglars Tools, Theft- $1,000 or More, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2, Fail to Comply

Ian Pine -- Hold for Other Agency

Angel Rodriguez-Castanda -- Immigration Hold

Robin Sandler -- Fail to Comply

Mark Smalley -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle

Gabrielle Swanson -- Fail to Appear, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Jerimiah White -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle

Corey Willey -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant

