NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (9/01/23 – 9/05/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Cody Galloway, 22 - Driving Under the Influence, Contempt, Interference, Driving while license cancelled or suspended, Driving without an interlock device
Branden Robinson, 27 - Courtesy Hold
Robert Gunn, 52 - Hold for probation and parole, Failure to comply
Anacin Belving, 33 - Hold for probation and parole
Leslie Fournier, 48 - Hold for CAC
Robert Garnica, 41 - Serve Jail Time
Dylan ONeal, 25 - Driving while license cancelled or suspended, Interference, Posession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, Possession of a controlled substance - pill or cap
Jay Dee Lindstrom, 49 - Public Intoxication
Matthew Lose, 43 - Shoplifting
Braden Picotte, 21 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Jordan Shoyo, 19 - Minor in possession of alcohol, Open Container, Public Intoxication
Evan McCullough, 33 - Driving while license cancelled, Eluding, Careless driving, No registration, Headlamps required, No insurance, Run Stop Sign
Kevin Fulkerson, 40 - Use controlled substance - Scheduel I, II, or III, Possession of controled substance - powder or crystal
Tyreese Reed, 37 - County warrant/Hold for Agency
Tiffany Quiroz, 37 - Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol, Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal
Jaelynne Piper, 22 - Shoplifting, Tresspassing, Public Intoxication
Wilfredo Calderon Arroyo, 25 - Domestic battery, Driving Under the Influence
Chad Mulloy, 39 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication, Shoplifting
Ezra Bobbitt, 28 - Manufactury or Delivery of Meth or Narcotics, Possession of a Controlled Substance - Plant
Gerhard Matthew, 45 - Camping in the City
Jeremy Rogers, 34 - Disturbing the peace
Justin Pedersen, 26 - Malicious Mischief
Matthew Riverkamp, 27 - Failure to comply
Marshall Friday, 50 - Open Container
Dawn Haworth, 54 - Failure to comply
Lyra Rinkenberger, 33 - Serving weekends
Joseph Herrera, 42 - Hold for probation and parole
Ondreona Montoya, 18 - Failure to comply
Chance Driscoll, 53 - Possession of a controlled substance - plant
Stephanie Cronin, 37 - Failure to appear
Dante Johnson, 32 - Shoplifting, Trespassing, Public Intoxication
Bennett Neumeister, 27 - Public intoxication
Robert Preuit, 60 - Driving under the influence, Open Container
Anthony Roy, 40 - Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal