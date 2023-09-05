NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (9/01/23 – 9/05/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Cody Galloway, 22 - Driving Under the Influence, Contempt, Interference, Driving while license cancelled or suspended, Driving without an interlock device

Branden Robinson, 27 - Courtesy Hold

Robert Gunn, 52 - Hold for probation and parole, Failure to comply

Anacin Belving, 33 - Hold for probation and parole

Leslie Fournier, 48 - Hold for CAC

Robert Garnica, 41 - Serve Jail Time

Dylan ONeal, 25 - Driving while license cancelled or suspended, Interference, Posession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, Possession of a controlled substance - pill or cap

Jay Dee Lindstrom, 49 - Public Intoxication

Matthew Lose, 43 - Shoplifting

Braden Picotte, 21 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Jordan Shoyo, 19 - Minor in possession of alcohol, Open Container, Public Intoxication

Evan McCullough, 33 - Driving while license cancelled, Eluding, Careless driving, No registration, Headlamps required, No insurance, Run Stop Sign

Kevin Fulkerson, 40 - Use controlled substance - Scheduel I, II, or III, Possession of controled substance - powder or crystal

Tyreese Reed, 37 - County warrant/Hold for Agency

Tiffany Quiroz, 37 - Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol, Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal

Jaelynne Piper, 22 - Shoplifting, Tresspassing, Public Intoxication

Wilfredo Calderon Arroyo, 25 - Domestic battery, Driving Under the Influence

Chad Mulloy, 39 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication, Shoplifting

Ezra Bobbitt, 28 - Manufactury or Delivery of Meth or Narcotics, Possession of a Controlled Substance - Plant

Gerhard Matthew, 45 - Camping in the City

Jeremy Rogers, 34 - Disturbing the peace

Justin Pedersen, 26 - Malicious Mischief

Matthew Riverkamp, 27 - Failure to comply

Marshall Friday, 50 - Open Container

Dawn Haworth, 54 - Failure to comply

Lyra Rinkenberger, 33 - Serving weekends

Joseph Herrera, 42 - Hold for probation and parole

Ondreona Montoya, 18 - Failure to comply

Chance Driscoll, 53 - Possession of a controlled substance - plant

Stephanie Cronin, 37 - Failure to appear

Dante Johnson, 32 - Shoplifting, Trespassing, Public Intoxication

Bennett Neumeister, 27 - Public intoxication

Robert Preuit, 60 - Driving under the influence, Open Container

Anthony Roy, 40 - Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal

The Fall of the House on Thorndike