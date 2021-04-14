Natrona County Arrest Log (4/12/21 – 4/14/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Richard Brown -- attempts/conspire, delivery of a controlled substance, controlled substance possession, possession with intent to deliver.

Donald Caraveau -- disturbing the peace, driving while license suspended.

Michael Chase -- fail to comply.

Jeffrey Darnall -- courtesy hold for other agency.

Joseph Grant -- probationary court hold.

Natasha Helsey -- aggravated assault.

Joanne James -- controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Cynthia Knight -- driving while under the influence.

Chad Mulloy -- driving while under the influence, domestic battery, interfering with a 911 call, hold for probation and parole.

James Pacheco -- public intoxication.

Sheila Reardon -- controlled substance possession, criminal warrant.

Sarah Sanders -- driving while under the influence, open container.

Brittany Spaulding -- hold for probation and parole.

Landon Spencer -- grand larceny over $500.

Michael Walker -- hold for probation and parole.

Evan Yates -- public intoxication.

