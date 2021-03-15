Natrona County Arrest Log (3/8/21 – 3/12/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Joshua Baughcum -- hold for probation and parole.

Theodore Bell -- criminal warrant.

Jesse Benson -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Anthony Blackbonnet -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Samantha Blackstock -- controlled substance possession.

Shawn Borne -- fail to comply.

Destry Bristow -- hold for probation and parole.

Marcus Brown -- public intoxication.

Matthew Brummond -- fail to comply (x3), fail to appear.

Alexzander Campbell -- fail to comply.

Kathryn Clark -- resisting arrest, fail to comply (x3), criminal warrant.

Emily Gettelman -- hold for probation and parole.

Kyle Gilliam -- driving while under the influence, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Joseph Grant -- serve jail time.

William Johnson -- National Crime Information Center hit, fail to comply.

Katherine Knight -- fail to appear.

Cathy Long -- controlled substance possession, hold for probation and parole.

Brinden Longest -- public intoxication.

Kenneth Marion -- serve jail time.

Jacob May -- serve jail time.

Bo McKinney -- attempt to elude, driving while under suspension, registration violation, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, driving without interlock device.

Michael Merrill -- controlled substance possession, hold for probation and parole, interference with a peace officer.

Anthony Mock -- hold for probation and parole.

Bud Perry -- set fire to another's land, public intoxication.

Kayla Riley -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Ross Ryan -- driving while license suspended, driving without interlock device.

Nicholas Sanders -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, driving without interlock device, auto insurance, follow too close, open container in vehicle, criminal warrant.

James Scalia -- district court bench warrant.

Shawna Severson -- driving while under the influence, open container in vehicle, windshield (windows clear), reckless driving, one-way sign violation, no tail lights.

Travis Shreve -- fail to comply (x2).

Jeffrey Tanner -- hold for probation and parole, hold for municipal court.

Darren Thunehorst -- public intoxication.

Jon Werner -- driving while under the influence, driving without interlock device, driving while under suspension, headlight on when required, interference with a peace officer.

Charles Winfrey -- driving while under the influence, driving without interlock device, open container in vehicle, auto insurance, seat belt required.

Cayla Woodell -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, fail to comply.

Get our free mobile app

15 Things Every Casper 90s Kid Totally Remembers Doing