Natrona County Arrest Log (3/1/21 – 3/3/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Taylor Anderson -- grand larceny over $500, false written statement.

Staci Barrera -- fail to appear.

Christipher Bramlett -- controlled substance possession, shoplifting.

Jason Collins -- fail to comply, controlled substance possession (x2).

Zachery Dula -- fail to comply (x2).

Brittney Erb -- controlled substance possession, fail to appear (x3).

Robert Eshelman -- fail to comply (x3).

Russell Frerichs -- public intoxication.

Elizabeth Frisby -- domestic battery.

Dalton Griswold -- driving while under suspension, controlled substance possession.

Thomas Hubbard -- fail to comply.

Chance Johnson -- fail to comply.

Jennifer Myers -- controlled substance possession, maintain insurance.

Bud Perry -- public intoxication, trespassing.

Everett Phlliips -- hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, aggravated burglary, felon in possession of a weapon.

Todd Rouse -- controlled substance possession, interference with a peace officer.

Gregory Toth -- hold for probation and parole.

Jason Van Oordt -- suspended/revoked driver's license.

Jenterece Watkins -- driving while under suspension, open container in vehicle, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance or liquid in jail.

Michael Woodward -- fail to appear (x2).

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Casper Landmarks THEN vs. NOW; History in Photographs