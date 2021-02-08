Natrona County Arrest Log (2/5/21 – 2/7/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jordan Barraza -- civil bench warrant, false imprisonment.

David Bautch -- National Crime Information Center hit, controlled substance possession.

Dalanta Bridges -- trespassing, public intoxication.

Scott Buddecke -- fail to appear.

Gaylin Carson III -- criminal warrant.

Brandon Debyah -- district court bench warrant.

Charles Denney -- felonious restraint, domestic battery, strangulation of a household member.

Sherry Finch -- public intoxication, trespassing.

John Gallaway -- hold for probation and parole.

Evelyn Hartshorn -- driving while license suspended/revoked, county warrant/hold for agency.

Jason Haught -- serve jail time.

Will Henze -- controlled substance possession, driver's license, seat belt required.

Michael Keele -- fail to comply, driving while license suspended/revoked, speeding, open container, insurance violation - no current liability.

Keipher Loos -- driving while under the influence.

Mark McKee -- driving while under the influence.

Kera Paul -- controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Matthew Rollins -- driving under the influence, open container, superintendent speed zone, insurance - liability coverage required.

Dominik Sonesen -- fail to comply, controlled substance possession.

James Severson -- criminal warrant.

David Stanley -- controlled substance possession, district court bench warrant.

Kristen Stewart -- fail to comply, controlled substance possession methamphetamine.

Tallon Stewart -- serve jail time.

Kenneth Wallowingbull -- contract hold.

Cheyenne Winfrey -- aggravated assault, domestic battery, interference with a peace officer.

