Natrona County Arrest Log (2/26/21 – 3/1/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jesse Abbott -- driving while under the influence, driving without interlock device, driving while under suspension, open container in vehicle, fail to comply, two and three lane, county warrant/hold for agency, criminal warrant.

Lorie Batchelor -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Pauline Bryan -- hold for probation and parole, county warrant/hold for agency (x2).

Zachary Buslett -- domestic battery.

Alyssa Frechea -- criminal warrant, county warrant/hold for agency.

Olinza Headd -- second-degree murder.

Alexander Higby -- strangulation of a household member, domestic battery.

Jack Hillan -- public intoxication.

Talon Johnson -- district court bench warrant.

Stephen Koch -- domestic battery, interference with a peace officer.

David Kohon -- driving while under the influence, driving without interlock device, driver's license.

Damian Leiker -- fail to appear.

Jacob Montoya -- hold for probation and parole.

Latoya Moore -- fail to appear (x2).

Jacob Myron -- criminal warrant.

Eric Nickerson -- serving weekends.

Mary O'Brien -- fail to appear, criminal bench warrant.

Scott Philo -- fail to appear, criminal warrant.

Emmanuel Potter -- hold for probation and parole.

Crystal Servin -- driving while license suspended/revoked.

Micha Sulzle -- reckless driving (x2), attempt to elude (x2), auto insurance, registration violation, stop or yield sign, reckless driving, registration violation

Darren Thunehorst -- public intoxication.

Ronald Warner -- hold for probation and parole.

Ashley Workman -- serve jail time.

Louis Yellowfox -- fail to comply, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

