Natrona County Arrest Log (2/22/21 – 2/24/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Catherine Alden -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Ben Bustos -- controlled substance possession.

James Darragh -- domestic battery.

Jonathon Davisson -- violate Family Violence Protection Act order.

Austin Fowler -- speed too fast, auto insurance, district court bench warrant (x2).

Hailey Ferraiuolo -- driving while under the influence, speed too fast.

Brice Graves -- domestic battery, strangulation of a household member, aggravated assault, false imprisonment.

Cameron Hopper -- hold for probation and parole, bond revocation.

Eliel Lopez -- controlled substance possession, interference with a peace officer, driving without interlock device, driving while under suspension.

Ignatius Maiorana -- strangulation of household member.

Bryson Manthei -- serve jail time.

Rayanne McCurdy -- serve jail time.

Radford Messer -- district court bench warrant.

Sean Neal -- serve jail time.

Christopher Reece -- driving while under the influence.

Leland Rohn -- resisting arrest, hold for probation and parole.

Edward Sipe -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Geoffrey Smith -- National Crime Information Center hit.

