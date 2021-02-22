Natrona County Arrest Log (2/19/21 – 2/22/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alyssa Allen -- criminal warrant.

Steven Baros -- hold for probation and parole.

Jeremy Blume -- serve jail time.

Brandon Campbell -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Justina Cestnik -- fail to appear.

Tiffany Dorf -- domestic battery.

Joseph Elston -- fail to appear.

Kasha Glosser -- fail to comply, criminal warrant.

Andrew Henry -- public intoxication, open container - possess/consume in a vehicle, resisting arrest.

Alyssa Johnson -- fail to appear.

Jeanette Jones -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Kandi Kinney -- improper 911 calls.

Aarron Lavering -- escape from detention.

Andrew Lucientes -- criminal warrant, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Keil Muir -- resisting arrest, driver's license, fail to comply.

Emmanuel Potter -- hold for probation and parole.

Henry Quiver -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Cynthia Rich -- fail to appear (x2), controlled substance possession.

John Robinson -- serve jail time.

Michael Rosacci -- shoplifting, controlled substance possession.

Michael Tate -- controlled substance possession, driving while under suspension, criminal warrant.

Michelle Williams -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Crystal Wirtala -- hold for probation and parole, controlled substance - methamphetamine.

Get our free mobile app

Beware of These 50 Jobs That Might Vanish in the Next 50 Years