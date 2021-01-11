Natrona County Arrest Log (1/8/20 – 1/11/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kevin Bradshaw -- resisting arrest.

Andrew Castano -- under the influence of a controlled substance, criminal trespass.

Terrence Culp -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Allan Davis -- hold for probation and parole.

Sergio Diaz -- public intoxication, property damage.

Kyle Dousett -- contract hold.

Brenton Eckerson -- criminal warrant.

John Eshelman -- public intoxication.

Ethan Faunce -- reckless driving, driver's license, larceny, burglary.

David Gober -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, fail to comply, district court bench warrant (x2), fail to appear.

Samantha Guthrie -- controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Shawna Hansen -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Makayla Helms-Pickett -- hold for probation and parole.

Cynthia Herrman -- hold for probation and parole.

Richard Horton -- resisting arrest.

Scott Johnson -- criminal bench warrant.

Benjamin King -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession, driving while under suspension.

Aaron Lantis -- domestic battery, strangulation of a household member, fail to comply.

Darel Monear -- hold for probation and parole.

Brandon Munguia -- hold for probation and parole.

Dean Murrian -- driving while under suspension, maintain insurance, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Tana No Horse -- contract hold.

Everett Philliips -- criminal warrant.

Domenic Potenzieri -- hold for district court, contract hold.

Tray Powell -- driving while license suspended.

Jonathan Reiser -- fail to comply (x2), fail to appear, driving while license suspended.

Charles Rhynard -- criminal warrant.

James Severson -- fail to comply.

Sarah Sjol -- fail to comply, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, interference with a peace officer.

Orion Smith -- driving while under the influence, wrong way on a one-way street.

Paul Smith -- county warrant/hold for agency, controlled substance possession, criminal entry.

Gordon Summers -- driving while under the influence.

Pedro Treto -- fail to comply.

Markieth Wheeler -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, criminal warrant, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, fail to register as a sex offender.

Gregory Williams -- fail to comply.

Wyatt Wirth -- fail to comply, criminal bench warrant.

Charles Woolsey -- fail to comply (x2).

Antwan Young -- driving while under the influence.

Willie Young -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

