Natrona County Arrest Log (12/7/20 – 12/9/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Paden Carroll -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, auto insurance, driving without an interlock device.

Jeremiah Cox -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Damon Flanagan -- hold for probation and parole, fail to appear.

Martin Gutierrez -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Jeffrey Lafferty -- hold for probation and parole.

Billy Martin -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, fail to appear.

Charles Milledge -- criminal warrant.

Cadin Monpas -- serve jail time.

Joseph Murphy -- fail to appear (x2).

Autum Newport -- fail to appear.

Rebeca Ortiz-Valadez -- criminal warrant.

Jeffrey Tanner -- under the influence of a controlled substance.

Anthony Townsend -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Michael Townsend -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

James Wall -- fail to register as a sex offender.

