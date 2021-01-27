Natrona County Arrest Log (1/25/21 – 1/26/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Saul Angulo -- fail to appear.

Jaron Arthur -- disturbing the peace - fails to obey order.

Andrew Barrett -- interference with a peace officer, driving while under suspension, breach of peace, driving without interlock device.

Sherry Crimm -- fail to comply.

Alyssa Duran -- hold for probation and parole.

Tyson Hauber -- carry concealed weapon.

Celia Kinion -- hold for probation and parole.

Katherine Knight -- driving while under the influence, leave the scene of an accident - property damage.

Nathan McCord -- under the influence of a controlled substance.

Jordan Mitchell -- aggravated assault, domestic battery (x2), interference with a peace officer.

Christopher Reed -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Steven Riley -- hold for Casper Municipal Court.

Christopher Ruiz -- interference with a peace officer, driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, open container in vehicle, attempt to elude, reckless driving, speed up to 80.

Michael Sanders -- criminal intent, attempt to elude, controlled substance possession, attempts/conspire, fail to comply.

Joshua Thompson -- district court bench warrant.

Jason Whitney -- serve jail time.

Benjamin Wolfe -- controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, driving while under suspension, auto insurance, registration violation.

