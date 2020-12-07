Natrona County Arrest Log (12/2/20 – 12/7/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jesse Abbott -- criminal warrant.

Jorge Aguirre -- hold for probation and parole.

Kenneth Avey -- domestic battery.

Robert Bockman -- criminal warrant.

Andrew Castano -- disturbing the peace.

Christopher Clark -- hold for probation and parole.

Ronald Clark -- fail to appear (x3).

William Cordova -- driving while under the influence.

Jason Ford -- hold for probation and parole.

Susan Fuller -- aggravated assault, interference with a peace officer, possession of a weapon with deadly intent.

Sal Gallegos -- petit larceny, driving while under the influence, fail to appear.

Matthew Glassmire -- controlled substance possession (x2), petty larceny.

Jeremiah Glasspoole -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension.

Casey Hagan -- courtesy hold for other agency.

Jason Hart -- hold for district court.

Michael Henry -- driving while under the influence, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Dale Hogstad -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, speeding.

Scott Johnson -- serve jail time.

Amanda Magana -- National Crime Information Center hit, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine (x2).

Rosemary Mares -- courtesy hold for other agency.

Alida Mattson -- public intoxication.

Karen Mattson -- driving while under the influence, insurance violation - no current liability, leave the scene of an accident.

Connor Meyers -- criminal warrant.

William Midgett -- contract hold, vandalism/destruction of property, breach of peace.

Amber Miller -- fail to comply, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Jaelin Miller -- domestic assault.

Melany Miracle -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Ian Molina -- contract hold.

Thomas Nace -- fail to appear (x2), fail to comply (x2), criminal warrant.

Nicole Naslund -- domestic battery.

Talcon Patik -- hold for probation and parole.

William Peasley -- possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession (x3).

Emmanuel Potter -- domestic battery, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Ivan Prentup -- public intoxication.

David Rael -- driving while under the influence.

Joseph Ramirez -- interference with a peace officer, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, larceny, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession, wrongful take/dispose of property.

William Reed -- criminal warrant.

Tina Reeves -- district court bench warrant.

Sheri Salazar -- driving while under the influence, resisting arrest.

Kaylee Shain -- criminal warrant.

Cassandra Simpson -- fail to appear.

Gigilo Terrett -- contract hold, National Crime Information Center hit.

John Thellmann -- fail to comply, controlled substance - methamphetamine.

Cody Thornton -- criminal warrant.

Leomir Valera-Ortiz -- fail to appear, aggravated assault, domestic battery, stalking, driving while under suspension.

True Ven John -- bond revocation.

Bailee Watt -- public intoxication, controlled substance possession.

Dillion Wise -- fail to appear.

