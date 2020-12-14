Natrona County Arrest Log (12/11/20 – 12/14/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jesus Alverado-O'Brien --- public intoxication, minor in possession (x2).

Marlena Box -- fail to appear.

Marcus Brown -- public intoxication, open container.

Krista Clark -- controlled substance possession (x2).

Shiela Darnell -- fail to appear.

William Davis -- domestic battery.

Phillip Diekemper -- controlled substance possession (x2).

Katherine Farquhar -- fail to appear (x2).

Colton Frye -- fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency.

Jennifer Garcia -- fail to appear.

George Jackson -- hold for probation and parole.

Alida Mattson -- resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer.

Sean McIntosh -- minor in possession, carry concealed weapon.

Jaime Miller -- driving while under the influence.

Peter Moss -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Jodi Nickerson -- controlled substance possession (x3), possession with intent to deliver.

Sierra Potenzieri -- fail to comply.

David Sheets -- shoplifting.

Phoebe Soundingside -- shoplifting.

Randall Wehr -- fail to comply, driving while under suspension, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Hosea White -- shoplifting.

Kayla Wollitz -- criminal warrant.

