Natrona County Arrest Log (11/28/23 – 11/29/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Deangela Picek, 31 -- Criminal warrant, County warrant/hold, Possession controlled substance - plant, Possesion of controlled substance - pill or cap

Anthony Nickerson, 40 -- Serve jail time

Darian Rayfield, 30 -- Courtesy hold

Travis Smith, 50 -- Courtesy hold

Mary Ellen Yates, 26 -- Serve jail time

Raegan Moore, 24 -- Hold for WWC

Chad Erickson, 46 -- Possession of controlled substance - powder or crystal

Victor Roldan, 40 -- Hold for Circuit Court

Bradley Froke, 61 -- Fail to appear, Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance violation, No or improper motor vehicle registration

Anthony Mendoza, 45 -- Open container - first offense, Possession of controlled substance - powder or crystal

Frederick Mims, 41 -- District court bench warrant X3

Jonathan Blake, 63 -- Littering, Open container, Property damage

Jami Mendoza, 46 -- Possession of controlled substance - liquid

Richard Morales, 60 -- Pedestrian under influence of alcohol or controlled substance

Leve Schlotterbeck, 24 -- Public intoxication

Juan Quinn, 24 -- Failure to comply

Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo; livestock exhibits Gallery Credit: Tom Morton, Townsquare Media