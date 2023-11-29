Natrona County Arrest Log (11/28/23 – 11/29/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Deangela Picek, 31 -- Criminal warrant, County warrant/hold, Possession controlled substance - plant, Possesion of controlled substance - pill or cap
- Anthony Nickerson, 40 -- Serve jail time
- Darian Rayfield, 30 -- Courtesy hold
- Travis Smith, 50 -- Courtesy hold
- Mary Ellen Yates, 26 -- Serve jail time
- Raegan Moore, 24 -- Hold for WWC
- Chad Erickson, 46 -- Possession of controlled substance - powder or crystal
- Victor Roldan, 40 -- Hold for Circuit Court
- Bradley Froke, 61 -- Fail to appear, Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance violation, No or improper motor vehicle registration
- Anthony Mendoza, 45 -- Open container - first offense, Possession of controlled substance - powder or crystal
- Frederick Mims, 41 -- District court bench warrant X3
- Jonathan Blake, 63 -- Littering, Open container, Property damage
- Jami Mendoza, 46 -- Possession of controlled substance - liquid
- Richard Morales, 60 -- Pedestrian under influence of alcohol or controlled substance
- Leve Schlotterbeck, 24 -- Public intoxication
- Juan Quinn, 24 -- Failure to comply
