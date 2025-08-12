Natrona County Arrest Log (08/10/25 – 08/12/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Ignacio Vazquez-Baex, 38 - Immigration Hold

Gelvin Guarneros-Cortez, 23 - Immigration Hold

Toni Brown, 35 - Failure to Appear, Public Intoxication

Geraldine Fondren, 67 - Serve Jail Time

Donald Scott, 44 - Failure to Appear, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance X4 - SCH I, SCH II, Powder or Crystal X2, Attempt and Conspire X2

Sean Egbert, 43 - Failure to Appear

Brenden Chivers-Neer, 28 - Serve Jail Time

Elizabeth Schwanke, 43 - DUI, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Open Container

Darrion Jones, 27 - Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Theft Under $1,000

April Pavlus, 76 - Stop Sign, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Turning Signal

Thomas Mosteller, 44 - DWUI, Insurance Violation

Mark Belanger, 36 - Possession Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap, Driving While License Cancelled

Terisa Trujillo, 44 - Possession - Powder

Moriah Struck, 47 - Driving While License Suspended

Keisha McKinsey 28 - Public Intoxication

Samuel Schade, 39 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Devonte Brown, 28 - Resisting Arrest-intererence, Public Intoxication, NCIC Hit

Adara Riffel, 31 - DWUI

7 Common Types of Contraband Found in Prisons Items that can pose a risk to the prison environment or threaten the security of the facility. This can include illegal items that can cause harm (e.g., drugs and weapons) or items that are prohibited within the secure area of the facility (e.g., cell phones). Individuals convicted in the federal system of providing or possessing contraband in prison are punished accordingly.

Source: United States Sentencing Commission, Special Edition: Quick Facts.

See more at www.ussc.gov. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

Mills PD k9 Archer Retiring after a Decade of Service During his career K9 Archer is credited with over 500 Deployments, the arrest of over 100 suspects, he ensured the peaceful surrender of 10 suspects during patrol deployments, had a tracking record totaling over 8 miles, and completed 2,168 training hours. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

Thinking About Dry July? Here are 6 Tips for Success Compared to other states, Wyoming has the 2nd worst alcohol related death rate. Further, it is the second worst state for drunk driving after Montana. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has put together some helpful tips for people who are considering taking a break from drinking to examine their relationship with alcohol. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM