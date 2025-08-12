Natrona County Arrest Log (08/10/25 – 08/12/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Ignacio Vazquez-Baex, 38 - Immigration Hold
Gelvin Guarneros-Cortez, 23 - Immigration Hold
Toni Brown, 35 - Failure to Appear, Public Intoxication
Geraldine Fondren, 67 - Serve Jail Time
Donald Scott, 44 - Failure to Appear, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance X4 - SCH I, SCH II, Powder or Crystal X2, Attempt and Conspire X2
Sean Egbert, 43 - Failure to Appear
Brenden Chivers-Neer, 28 - Serve Jail Time
Elizabeth Schwanke, 43 - DUI, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Open Container
Darrion Jones, 27 - Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Theft Under $1,000
April Pavlus, 76 - Stop Sign, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Turning Signal
Thomas Mosteller, 44 - DWUI, Insurance Violation
Mark Belanger, 36 - Possession Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap, Driving While License Cancelled
Terisa Trujillo, 44 - Possession - Powder
Moriah Struck, 47 - Driving While License Suspended
Keisha McKinsey 28 - Public Intoxication
Samuel Schade, 39 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Devonte Brown, 28 - Resisting Arrest-intererence, Public Intoxication, NCIC Hit
Adara Riffel, 31 - DWUI
