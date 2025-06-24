Natrona County Arrest Log (06/22/25 – 06/24/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Cory Morton, 32 - Felony Conviction, Hold WSP

Cherica Apodaca, 45 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Zoeylyn Hilario, 26 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Evan Kirkendall, 19 - Bond Revocation

Melanie Sorensen, 54 - Serve Jail Time

David Strong, 26 - Possession Controlled Substance - Liquid, Plan, Failure to Appear

Wiley Lutkins, 39 - Criminal Warrant, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Hope Gallagher, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant

Matthew Gerhard, 46 - Burglary; building

