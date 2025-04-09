Natrona County Arrest Log (04/08/25 – 03/09/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Mitchell Frederick, 33 - County Warrant/HOld
Sara Wilson, 42 - Possession Controlled SUbstances - Powder or Crystal, Plant
ORlando MOrales, 24 - County Warrant/Hold
Mark Ferguson, 68 - Criminal Trespass, Criminal Entry, Stalking: Misdemeanor
John Mates, 37 - Failure to Appear
Charles Milledge, 51 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Glenn Smith, 58 - County Warrant/Hold
Johnathon Wentz, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Calvin Stroup, 42 - Countract Hold/Billing
Joshua Glasspoole, 47 - Serve Jail Time
Adrianna Rios Silva, 23 - Failure to Appear
Cainen Taylor, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Katheryn Esmay, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Marco Mejia-Montiel, 36 - Immigration Hold
Jorge Perez-Romero, 50 - Immigration Hold
Gennavieve Boomer, 18 - Failure to Appear
See past arrest logs here.
Military Signing Day at the Casper College 2023
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
LOOK: Most Expensive Airbnb Available in Cheyenne for Valentine's Weekend
Gallery Credit: Airbnb via Rosabelle
Expert's 9 To-Dos for Taking Care of Your Brain
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media