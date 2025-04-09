Natrona County Arrest Log (04/08/25 – 03/09/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Mitchell Frederick, 33 - County Warrant/HOld

Sara Wilson, 42 - Possession Controlled SUbstances - Powder or Crystal, Plant

ORlando MOrales, 24 - County Warrant/Hold

Mark Ferguson, 68 - Criminal Trespass, Criminal Entry, Stalking: Misdemeanor

John Mates, 37 - Failure to Appear

Charles Milledge, 51 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Glenn Smith, 58 - County Warrant/Hold

Johnathon Wentz, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Calvin Stroup, 42 - Countract Hold/Billing

Joshua Glasspoole, 47 - Serve Jail Time

Adrianna Rios Silva, 23 - Failure to Appear

Cainen Taylor, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Katheryn Esmay, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Marco Mejia-Montiel, 36 - Immigration Hold

Jorge Perez-Romero, 50 - Immigration Hold

Gennavieve Boomer, 18 - Failure to Appear

See past arrest logs here.

