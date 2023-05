Natrona County Academic Awards Banquet Recognizes Top 10% of Academic Achievers

On April 30th, students, educators, families, and guests came together to celebrate academic excellence from Natrona County students at the annual Academic Awards Banquet.

The top 10% of academic achievers from each school's graduating seniors, along with the educators who have significantly contributed to their high academic achievement, were celebrated.

2023 Top 10% of NCSD's Graduating Seniors:

Bradyn Adels – Kelly Walsh High School

Rylie Alberts – Kelly Walsh High School

Kelsey Anderson – Natrona County High School

Afton Barr – Kelly Walsh High School

Konnor Barthlama – Kelly Walsh High School

Callisto Bennett – Kelly Walsh High School

Shelby Blackwelder – Natrona County High School

Alexandra Blair – Natrona County High School

Gabriella Blumberg – Kelly Walsh High School

Jace Brezina – Natrona County High School

Keating Chase – Kelly Walsh High School

Catherine Conway – Kelly Walsh High School

Allie Costello – Natrona County High School

Sena Curry – Kelly Walsh High School

Krysten Cutler – Kelly Walsh High School

Jack Diaz – Natrona County High School

Jackson Dutcher – Natrona County High School

Katie Eddington – Kelly Walsh High School

Kami Fehringer – Kelly Walsh High School

Olyn Forsman – Kelly Walsh High School

Madelyn Fowler – Kelly Walsh High School

Kaidyn Frick – Natrona County High School

Kaydence Geist – Kelly Walsh High School

Tamsyn Gorman – Natrona County High School

Ethan Green – Kelly Walsh High School

Julia Griner – Kelly Walsh High School

Daniela Guerra – Kelly Walsh High School

Aiden Gustafson – Roosevelt High School

Sache Hadley – Kelly Walsh High School

Megan Hagar – Natrona County High School

Aurora Hanson – Natrona County High School

Kolten Harmsen – Kelly Walsh High School

Bryce Mark Hebert – Natrona County High School

Bobbi Herbst – Kelly Walsh High School

Natellie L. Herrera – Roosevelt High School

Amberlyn Hill – Kelly Walsh High School

Emma Holmberg – Kelly Walsh High School

Makayla Holzhausen – Kelly Walsh High School

Nolan Hornecker – Natrona County High School

Rhea Hughes – Natrona County High School

Jocelyn Jensen – Kelly Walsh High School

Andy Jones – Roosevelt High School

Soren Jones – Natrona County High School

Trinade Jost – Midwest High School

Paysen Larsen – Kelly Walsh High School

Asia Limmer – Natrona County High School

Ruby Linam – Natrona County High School

Isaak Mamot – Kelly Walsh High School

Emily Manville – Natrona County High School

Dylan Mazzanti – Kelly Walsh High School

Kathryn McCarty – Natrona County High School

Jess McIntyre – Kelly Walsh High School

Ryann McLimore – Natrona County High School

Tyson Namken – Kelly Walsh High School

Sofia Newsome – Natrona County High School

Katie Nowicki – Natrona County High School

Emma Peterson – Kelly Walsh High School

Nate Pfeifer – Roosevelt High School

Raine Pickinpaugh – Kelly Walsh High School

Harper Pollock – Natrona County High School

Dylan Produit – Kelly Walsh High School

Simone Rivers – Natrona County High School

Abigail Robberson – Natrona County High School

Lily Roberts – Natrona County High School

Matt Schrader – Natrona County High School

Fred Girard Schurman IV – Kelly Walsh High School

Tayvia Shire – Roosevelt High School

Calla Shosh – Natrona County High School

Braydin Sisco – Natrona County High School

Ella Spear – Natrona County High School

Hannah Spicher – Kelly Walsh High School

Megan Stanley – Roosevelt High School

Avery Strand – Kelly Walsh High School

Tristy Thomas – Natrona County High School

Titus Timbers – Natrona County High School

Sam True – Natrona County High School

Yasmine Vega – Natrona County High School

Eralys Wallace – Natrona County High School

Charlotte Ward – Natrona County High School

Caroline Weiss – Natrona County High School

Ava Williams – Natrona County High School

Hailey Willis – Natrona County High School

Malan Wilson – Kelly Walsh High School

Brendolyn Wistisen – Natrona County High School

Karli Woodruff – Kelly Walsh High School

In 1998, a collective group of parents held a shared interest to continue to celebrate the athletic and activity achievements of students but also to recognize the profound importance of student academic success. For over 24 years, the Academic Awards program has acknowledged and honored the educational excellence of graduating students in Natrona County.