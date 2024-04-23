Natrona Collective Health Trust Awarded Over $1.58M to 35 Nonprofits for Spring Grant Cycle

The Natrona Collective Health Trust awarded over $1.58 million in funding to 35 nonprofits for the spring grant cycle.

The Trust offered two multi-year support grant options this spring in the categories of Advocacy and General Operating. These grants are awarded to organizations whose work primarily benefits Natrona County residents in areas including, but not limited to, mitigation of adverse childhood experiences (ACES), supporting positive childhood experiences (PCES), mental and behavioral health services, eliminating disparities, and promoting civic engagement. During this cycle, fifteen nonprofits were awarded general support grants totaling $1.3 million over a two-year period.

“These grants allow us to invest in the health and wellbeing of our community members and in particular, in our youth.” Health Trust CEO Beth Worthen said. “It’s more important than ever that we are engaged in this work.”

Boost grants were also offered during this cycle. This funding is intended to assist Natrona County nonprofits in strengthening their internal capacity and infrastructure through staff and board training, marketing, and technology enhancements. Thirteen organizations were awarded boost grants totaling $140,000.

The Trust introduced resource grants this spring, which provide assistance to organizations in the form of grant writing and translation services. Nine agencies were awarded resource grants equivalent to up to $141,600.

Of the organizations selected for funding, 17 are past Trust grant recipients, while 18 organizations will receive first-time grants.

“We are excited about adding resource grants as a permanent option to our spring cycle,” Samantha Smith, Senior Director of Programs and Community Engagement said. “We hope translation and grant writing services are able to continue to increase the reach and capacity of our non-profit partners.”

List of spring recipients

(*Denotes new funding partner)

Better Wyoming*

Wyoming Civic Engagement Network*

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Casper Children's Chorale

Casper Children's Theatre

Casper Community Greenhouse Project*

Casper Salvation Army

Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions

Girl Scouts of Montana & Wyoming

Habitat for Humanity

The Science Zone

Unaccompanied Students Initiative

Volunteers of America Northern Rockies*

YMCA of Natrona County

307 Dance Academy*

Cadoma Foundation/Historic Bishop Home*

Fireside Collective*

Food Bank of the Rockies*

I-Reach 2

Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wyoming*

Nicolaysen Art Museum*

Northwest Community Action Programs of WY*

Opera Wyoming*

Wyoming Council of the Blind*

Wyoming Counseling Association

Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care*

Wyoming Symphony Orchestra*

Excel Academy*

Iris Clubhouse

Neverforgotten77*

Project Kenny*

Unaccompanied Students Initiative

Central Wyoming Counseling Center

Child Development Center

Habitat for Humanity

Full details of the Trust’s past and current nonprofit partners can be found on its website.

