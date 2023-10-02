Natrona Collective Health Trust Announce Fall Grant Cycle Recipients

The Natrona Collective Health Trust announced today the recipients of their fall general operating and advocacy grants. In total, NCHT awarded $2.28 million in multi-year funding to 22 nonprofits. Each grant award will be paid over two years.

Advocacy grants are awarded to organizations whose work primarily benefits Natrona County residents in the areas of strong families, social inclusion, and civic engagement. During this cycle, two nonprofits were awarded grants for their advocacy work.

General operating funding is granted to nonprofits who work in the areas of early childhood development, the prevention and mitigation of adverse childhood experiences (ACES), the creation and support of positive childhood experiences (PCES), and those who offer mental and behavioral health services. Twenty organizations will be receiving general operating grants from this fall cycle.

Of the organizations selected for funding, 12 are past NCHT grant recipients, while 10 nonprofits will receive first-time grants. NCHT CEO Beth Worthen said she is most excited with some of the new initiatives that these nonprofits will bring to the community with this funding.

“These nonprofits are doing incredible work in Natrona County and it’s an honor to partner with them,” Worthen said. “We’re so pleased to now support advocacy for our behavioral health centers, expanded legal services for vulnerable populations, new resources for our community’s homeless, and some truly special youth programs.”

The list of fall grant recipients is below, and full details of NCHT’s past and current nonprofit partners can be found on its website.

